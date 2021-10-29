Qatar Airways rolls out new and improved ’Beyond Business’ corporate rewards

QATAR Airways said this week it had revamped its “Beyond Business” corporate rewards programme to offer benefits to more businesses. The new and improved “Beyond Business” catered for companies of all sizes, offering greater flexibility and tailored business travel solutions, it said.

“Soft-launched in July 2021, feedback on the new ’Beyond Business’ has been positive, and the updated programme is now officially launched and features five exclusive tiers, Elevate, Accelerate, Ascent, Advance and Achieve,“ it said. “Beyond Business” members could earn Qrewards and redeem for flights and more, in addition to special savings and flexibility, while employees were concurrently entitled to earn personal frequent flyer points under the Qatar Airways Privilege Club. The “Beyond Business” programme also features dedicated account management and online portal, priority baggage handling for employees travelling in economy class, Privilege Club tier status offers and recognition for a seamless business travel experience.