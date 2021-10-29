Qatar Airways rolls out new and improved ’Beyond Business’ corporate rewards
QATAR Airways said this week it had revamped its “Beyond Business” corporate rewards programme to offer benefits to more businesses.
The new and improved “Beyond Business” catered for companies of all sizes, offering greater flexibility and tailored business travel solutions, it said.
“Soft-launched in July 2021, feedback on the new ’Beyond Business’ has been positive, and the updated programme is now officially launched and features five exclusive tiers, Elevate, Accelerate, Ascent, Advance and Achieve,“ it said.
“Beyond Business” members could earn Qrewards and redeem for flights and more, in addition to special savings and flexibility, while employees were concurrently entitled to earn personal frequent flyer points under the Qatar Airways Privilege Club.
The “Beyond Business” programme also features dedicated account management and online portal, priority baggage handling for employees travelling in economy class, Privilege Club tier status offers and recognition for a seamless business travel experience.
Qatar Airways chief executive His Excellency Akbar Al Baker said: “The Beyond Business programme has been well-received since its launch in 2019. Qatar Airways is proud to be the first airline to roll out such unparalleled flexibility and tailored travel solutions for businesses worldwide.
“Qatar Airways strives to be the world’s best airline offering the best business travel solutions, and the revamped Beyond Business programme is set to be the best in category to all businesses alike.”
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE