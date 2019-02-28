Qatar Airways is delighted to announce it will be increasing the number of weekly flights on its popular routes to South Africa from July 2019. Photo: File

DURBAN - Qatar Airways is delighted to announce it will be increasing the number of weekly flights on its popular routes to South Africa from July 2019. Weekly flight frequencies to Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest metropolis, will increase from 14 to 18 from July, rising to 19 in August. A further two flights will be added to the airline’s winter schedule, taking the total number of weekly frequencies to 21 by the end of October 2019.

In addition, passengers hoping to soak up some sun on some of South Africa’s most beautiful scenic beaches will be able to take advantage of the addition of three extra flights on the Cape Town route, taking the total from seven to 10, from 27 October 2019.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said, "The latest additional services to both Johannesburg and Cape Town reflect the growing demand for travel to and from these popular South African destinations."

As the largest city in South Africa, Johannesburg has emerged as one of our key regional destinations for both leisure and business travelers alike since its introduction in 2005. With its mix of nature, culture and wildlife, Cape Town is another hugely popular regional destination, offering a unique and memorable experience for our passengers.

Baker said, "We are pleased to be increasing our frequencies to these fantastic cities, and once again confirm our commitment to providing Qatar Airways’ passengers with an even greater choice of travel options to key global destinations".

A multiple-award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 230 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

The airline has launched an array of exciting new destinations recently, including Gothenburg Sweden; Mombasa, Kenya and Da Nang, Vietnam. Qatar Airways will add a number of new destinations to its extensive route network in 2019, including Malta, as well as many more.

Additional Flight Schedules:

Doha to Johannesburg Additional Flights:

Doha (DOH) to Johannesburg (JNB) QR1365 departs: 20:40 arrives: 04:35+1

Johannesburg (JNB) to Doha (DOH) QR1366 departs: 08:00 arrives: 17:50

Doha to Cape Town Additional Flights:

Doha (DOH) to Cape Town (CPT) QR1371 departs: 07:50 arrives: 17:10

Cape Town (CPT) to Doha (DOH) QR1372 departs: 18:40 arrives: 05:55+1

