Qatar Airways wins title as the ‘Airline of the Year’

The airline was also awarded World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat for its patented Qsuite, available on all Qatar Airways flights from Joburg, Cape Town and Durban.

QATAR Airways has been announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards. These include World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East

The 2021 Skytrax awards covered the period from September 2019 to July 2021 with the results reflecting a mix of more normal travel times combined with travel during the pandemic. Qatar Airways also became the first global airline to receive the Skytrax Covid-19 Safety Rating in January while its home and hub, Hamad International Airport, was recently voted the World’s Best Airport 2021 in August.

Qatar Airways chief executive, His Excellency, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Being recognised as the World’s Best Airline for the sixth time is an incredible achievement for our airline and I want to thank our loyal passengers for this award. Having gone through one of the most challenging years in aviation history, this award is fitting recognition for all the hard work by the entire Qatar Airways family to take care of our passengers.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE