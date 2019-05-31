DURBAN - The Zimbali Lakes Resort that is located in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal is set to be an attraction for holiday makers and potential homeowners. The R10 billion pet-friendly estate offers residential, commercial, retail and retirement opportunities across the 350 hectare estate.

A media statement from when Zimbali Lakes Resort officially broke ground highlighted the economic opportunities that will result from the development. The economic opportunities include the creation of 35000 indirect jobs and 3000 permanent jobs upon completion of the development as well as an estimated R63 million in annual rates from the potential 2500 homes that will be located on the estate.

Below is a look at the different features of the Zimbali Lakes Resort:

The Boulevard

The Boulevard which is one of the developments that is located with the estate is an urban hub that was designed with convenience and accessibility in mind. The development is opposite the existing Zimbali Coastal Resort.

Some of the features of The Boulevard include a hotel, residential suites, medical suites, office spaces and a retail piazza.The residential suites are broken up into two different developments, The Boulevard Suites and the Boulevard Pad. Boulevard Suites has 166 suites inlcuding studio, one and two bedroom suites and the suites are sectional title. Boulevard Pad offers 89 suites.

The retail piazza will house retail boutiques, artisanal restaurants and coffee shops, beauty and hair hair salons as well as laundry and banking services.

The Village

The Village is a retirement lifestyle development that will be made of retirement units, dedicated on-site Healthcare Centre, assisted living facilities, frail care and a variety of luxury lifestyle facilities.

The retirement village is the result of a joint venture between Kuwait’s IFA Hotels & Resorts (IFA) and the country’s leading retirement brand Evergreen Lifestyles, Amdec Group’s retirement lifestyle business.

Ocean Club

Ocean Club is one of the developments that will be located within the parameters of Zimbali Lakes Resort. This development offers studio, one and two bedroom suites. Some of the facilities that Ocean Club owners will have access to include concierge facilities, an on site reception as well as entertainment choices for families.

