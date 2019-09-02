DURBAN - Attacq in partnership with acclaimed property developer, Tricolt has the announced the breaking of ground at Ellipse Waterfall, the first high rise development within Waterfall City. Comprising of four deluxe high-rise towers, named after celebrated astronomers; Newton, Kepler, Cassini and Galileo, the development has exceeded market sales expectation despite the country's prevailing economic challenges.

Since its launch in November 2018, the development has sold over 80 percent of the 272 apartments in the Newton and Kepler towers, with a waiting list for the final two towers steadily growing. This is a total value of R550 million in sales to date.

The development comprises of a variety of apartments that range from 1 bedroom executive apartments to 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and penthouses. The cost of the apartments rang from R1,56 million to R12 million.

"We believe that Ellipse is poised to redefine the live, work, play ethos in Gauteng. Based on the premise of excellence in infrastructure, safety and sustainability. Waterfall is a fully contained, mixed-use node that encompasses a variety of lifestyle, residential and commercial needs. Ellipse is at the heart of this exciting new metropolis offering the only luxury high-rise apartments in the precinct," said Giles Pendleton, Chief Development Officer at Attacq.

Featuring innovative design from one of the country's forerunners in architecture – dhk Architects, Ellipse has been carefully curated with the user experience in mind. It is the combination of luxury, aesthetics and functionality that one expects from the marriage of these industry pace-setters and has garnered the support of investors and end-users alike.

Tim Kloeck Chief Executive Officer of Tricolt, said, "Each towers' height differs, Newton has 10 storeys, Kepler has 11 storeys, Galileo has 12 storeys and Cassini has 16 storeys. The result is incredible views from every apartment – whether you are looking out onto the Magaliesberg or across to the Sandton skyline. Coupled with this is the ingenious internal space design. Each apartment is a celebration of modern architecture with ultra-indulgent finishes and spacious interiors to optimise flow".

Located on 17 000 m² of land, the developers approached the design with great care, enlisting the expertise of the best the industry has to offer.

Every aspect of this R1.25 billion development resonates quality – from the amenities and state of the art security systems to the outstanding architecture and finishes.

Melt Hamman, Chief Executive Officer of Attacq Ltd said, "Waterfall’s location is unparalleled, not only is it situated on the business corridor between Johannesburg and Pretoria, but it is supported by two Gautrain bus routes, private schools, a private hospital and features world-class lifestyle and leisure amenities on its doorstep. This makes Ellipse a compelling proposition to discerning investors looking for long term capital growth and secure rental yields".

Ellipse Waterfall Phase 1 is scheduled for completion in mid-2021.



