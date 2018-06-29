



The awards are the most prominent of its kind in the real estate industry of South Africa and are held in acknowledgement of innovative property developments that personify excellence in all aspects involved in their creation.





Inside the Ballito Junction Regional Mall Photo: Supplied







The R1,5 billion project which was launched last year is large in size. At 80 000sqm it offers customers a world-class experience compared to its original size of 10 000sqm before the expansion.





The mall is owned an developed by the investment consortium Menlyn Maine Investment Holdings and Flanagan and Gerard Property developers. While the design of mall was created Sean Pearce who is a partner at MDS Architecture.





Inside the Ballito Junction Regional Mall Photo: Supplied







Geraldine Jorgensen, the CEO of the Ballito Junction Regional Mall said: "Ballito Junction was designed to provide a shopping experience of distinction to its community and regional shoppers, however, we are also incredibly proud that it has been recognised for its excellence by its industry peers".





In 2017, the mall won the Retail Design and Development Award from the South African Council of Shopping Centres.





Inside the Ballito Junction Regional Mall Photo: Supplied







The mall that has a variety of more than 200 shops, restaurants and services and it employs between 2700 to 3000 employees.





During its first year of existence, around 12 million people spent close to R2 billion at the mall.





The court area of the Ballito Junction Regional Mall Photo: Supplied

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

