



The Blythedale Beach Resort is an R15 billion investment that will be located on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. The project according to Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal will have hotels as well as commercial, retail and residential developments.





The project will be 1000 hectare coastal resort and it will have a themed resort area. There will also be a 600-room hotel that will have an additional 200 resort units.





The facilities that the resort will have include: swimming pools, restaurants, bars and convenience shops. There will also be a sporting school, an 18-hole championship golf course and an equestrian centre.





This development is expected to generate 10 000 permanent jobs and an additional 110 000 indirect job opportunities over a 10-year period during the different phases of construction.





The property developers for the Blythedale Coastal Resort are eLan Property Group. Some of the other eLan Property Group developments include the Jackalberry Estate, the Riverside Hotel and Spa and the Simbithi Eco-Estate. All of the aforementioned properties are located in Durban.





Andrew Thompson, eLan Property Group's Development Director, said, "Blythedale Coastal Estate’s Beach Resort Node contributes to that need and is exactly what the domestic and international traveller requires in a new unique entertainment destination".

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

