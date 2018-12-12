Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town and the Western Cape Convention Bureau, together with the support of the South African National Convention Bureau, are proud to announce that the Mother City will play host to Agritech Africa 2020, organised by Kenes Exhibitions. “Earmarked to become an annual congress for the Western Cape, it is the first time that an agriculture conference and exhibition of this scale will be hosted in the province,” said Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris. “With Agri-processing earmarked as a key economic enabler under the provincial policy, Project Khulisa, we are thrilled to be playing host for the first Africa based event, building our local knowledge economy in the important sector.”

Celebrating 21 years, the conference will take place from June 17 to 19, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Expecting up to 800 international delegates the conference is expected to boost the Cape’s economy by R15.3 million.

In addition to this, several thousand local visitors are predicted to attend, which will further benefit the local Cape economy.

Focusing on key trends in the agritech space, the event is comprised of 3 parts:



The conference – headed by International and local experts; The exhibition – a platform to showcase the technologies and create partnerships between progressive farmers, industry, research & development centres, NGOs, government organisations and innovators; and B2B meetings.

A key theme to be explored at the event is progressive farming development as well as water conservation, preservation and management in agriculture.

Kenes Exhibitions - initiating and organizing frequent world-class agriculture and water technology events in India, Israel, Italy and Latin America - General Manager, Prema Zilberman, said: “We are excited about our new initiative called Agritech Africa in 2020. The event will showcase leading South African agriculture and Food Processing technologies and host delegations from other parts of Africa. The strengths of South African agriculture and Food Processing industries will be given primary focus with the objective to attract importers from around Africa, India and the Middle East.”

Despite economic and natural challenges, the exhibition industry continues to play a pivotal role in creating academic stimulus, bringing unsurmountable knowledge sharing, job creation and economic benefit to host destinations.

Cape Town and the Western Cape Convention bureau in partnership with the South African Tourism National Convention Bureau and the City of Cape Town, are engaged in several initiatives to help bring the Western Cape to the forefront of the global exhibitions industry.

South African Tourism chief executive, Sisa Ntshona said: “The Business Events and MICE industry forms a vital part of our strategy in attracting visitors to South Africa. In collaborating with the Western Cape Convention Bureau, we are delighted that a conference of this nature will make its way to South Africa as we position ourselves as an excellent destination for Business Events. It’s also exciting to see South Africa showcase to the world, our capabilities in the agritech environment.”

Minister of Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape, Beverly Schäfer, concluded: "The conference will provide an economic boost to two of our province's key sectors, agriculture and tourism. The Western Cape is embracing the fourth industrial revolution in Agriculture and I am especially pleased to see that the role of technology in water savings will be a focus area during this conference. With 800 delegates, this event will play an important knowledge sharing role and will contribute towards business tourism and job creation in the events space in the Western Cape."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE