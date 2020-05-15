R1.8 billion in UIF TERS funding disbursed in the Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Employment and Labour, has disbursed R1.8 billion of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (UIF TERS) funds to 615 188 employees in the Western Cape as of May 10. Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said on Friday he was pleased to see that employees in the Western Cape were starting to receive much-needed financial support during the Covid-19 crisis. Maynier said ensuring that businesses in the province were able to access and receive the support made available through the financial relief packages put in place for Covid-19, such as UIF TERS, was critical to ensuring the resilience of the economy, and maintaining the livelihoods of those living in the Western Cape. “And so, we encourage all businesses in the Western Cape to apply for the financial relief packages available, and we will work hard to assist them in this regard. “To assist businesses to find and access the financial support measures available, the Western Cape government, City of Cape Town and Wesgro have developed an online tool that, in five easy steps, helps businesses identify the support measures they qualify for based on their criteria. This support finder tool can be found at supportbusiness.co.za,” he said.

Maynier urged businesses that qualify and were battling to access the support to email the province’s business support team at [email protected] for assistance.

“In addition, we have taken a number of other steps to ensure that businesses are assisted to access financial relief packages available. These include:

Weekly engagements with a broad range of business chambers and industry associations to share with them information about the support measures in place and encouraging their members to apply

Hosting public webinars for businesses on the financial support measures available, which includes a session explaining UIF TERS. This webinar is available for public to view on YouTube

It is also critical for us to understand whether or not these funds, and in this case the applications for the UIF TERS funds, are being processed in a timely manner, and if not, why not.

“And so, we are directly liaising with the Department of Employment and Labour to address the challenges they are facing with regards to paying out the funds to approved beneficiaries,” he said.

Maynier said he had also written to the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, to request the following statistical information:

How many applications for UIF TERS funding have been received from Western Cape,

Of the applications, how many have been approved by your Department, and

What are the total number of beneficiaries.

“Furthermore, we are also conducting our own survey to understand how many businesses in the Western Cape have applied for the UIF TERS funding scheme, and which have successfully received funds, and which have not,” he said.

Maynier said where businesses had not received funds, the aim was to understand the reason for this and then identify the appropriate solution.

BUSINESS REPORT