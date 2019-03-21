The R18 billion expansion plan for the SEZ will create 2000 temporary jobs and 3000 permanent jobs according to Erskine. Photo: File

DURBAN – The second phase of the KwaZulu-Natal's Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was officially launched by the MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the chief executive of the Dube TradePort Hamish Erskine. The R18 billion expansion plan for the SEZ will create 2 000 temporary jobs and 3 000 permanent jobs according to Erskine.

He added that the SEZ is being prepared for investors and that it is being actively marketed to potential investors.

The first phase of the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone which was launched in 2010 has created more than 12 000 jobs and attracted R3.2 billion in private sector investment.

"This mega development brings an additional 45 hectares of prime industrial land and is expected to generate R18bn within the SEZ over the next five years," said Zikalala.

He added, "Phase two offers immense opportunities in sectors such as electronics, aeronautical services such as aircraft maintenance, aircraft repair, overhaul, fixed base operations and executive aerospace amongst the many offerings".

The MEC also announced that the second phase of the SEZ has already gotten their first investor, the Mara Group. The company which has signed a lease agreement with the Dube TradePort plans to invest R1.5bn to Africa's first fully-fledged smartphone factory.

KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing a wave of investments according to the MEC. In his address, he highlighted that the KZN province has amassed business projects that are worth more than R200bn.

