JOHANNESBURG - The Raging Bull Awards, South Africa’s premier event honouring the stars of the unit trust industry, will this year, for the first time, include an investment summit that is open to the public.

The awards were established 22 years ago to recognise the managers of retail unit trust funds that consistently earn good returns for local investors.

The event is hosted by Business Report's sister publication, Personal Finance, which is also published by Independent Media, in conjunction with data-provider partners ProfileData and PlexCrown Fund Ratings. More than 300 representatives of leading unit trust companies, boutique managers, financial services regulators and investment industry bodies are expected to attend the gala dinner at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 31.

The investment summit, which will take place on the same day, will comprise a keynote speaker and two panel discussions in the morning and a panel discussion in the afternoon.

Ten Raging Bull Awards are awarded each year. The most coveted award, for the South African Management Company of the Year, is made on the basis of an average PlexCrown Fund Rating that measures risk-adjusted returns and consistency of performance across all of a manager's qualifying funds for periods up to five years.

Investec Asset Management was the first company to receive the prestigious award at the 1998 gala dinner. Investec has since won the award only once. Coronation Fund Managers has won the South African management company award for a record six times, an achievement that included walking off with the award for three years in a row (in 2015, 2014 and 2013).

Allan Gray, however, is snapping at Coronation's heels, after winning the award for the fifth time last year. It was the country's top asset manager of 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011. In 2016, Nedgroup Investments became the first management company in the history of the awards to scoop the Raging Bull Awards for South African Management Company and for Offshore Management Company.

The award for the Offshore Management Company of the Year is made to the manager with the best average risk-adjusted performance rating for its foreign-currency funds. In the spirit of fostering transformation in the investment industry, a new award will be given for the first time: the Chairman's Award for the Best-performing Black Management Company.

Four awards are made on the basis of outright (straight) performance over three years in the South African equity general sector, the South African interest-bearing sector, the (rand-denominated) global equity general sector and the offshore global equity sector. Four awards are made on the basis of risk-adjusted returns, as measured by the PlexCrown ratings, for up to five years.

The awards and the investment summit will be held at The Avenue Conference Centre at the Waterfront. To book for the awards dinner or the investment summit, go to www.ragingbullawards.co.za or phone Daena Camila D'Oliveira on 0828798989.

