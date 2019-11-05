PORT ELIZABETH - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended social partners for the progress in implementing the commitments made at the Presidential Jobs Summit in October 2018, the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.
The president’s remarks come after a meeting of the Presidential Working Committee on the Jobs Summit on Monday.
The Presidential Working Committee on the Jobs Summit, composed of leaders of government, labour, business and the community constituency, meets on the first Monday of every month and to track progress and expedite implementation of the commitments to create jobs and stem job losses in the country.
The Presidential Working Committee considered recent progress on measures to reduce the cost and improve the ease of doing business.
This includes the publication by ICASA last week of the Information Memorandum on the release of spectrum. It further received updates on the e-visa portal to be launched as a pilot in Kenya later this month.