Ramaphosa engages UN special envoy on financial inclusion for African women

President Cyril Ramaphosa has held talks with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General’s special advocate for inclusive finance for development, aimed at advancing economic inclusion for women in Africa.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. Reuters

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said the two discussed tangible action to accelerate digital and financial inclusion for women on the continent as a cornerstone of the response to, and recovery from, the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During yesterday’s online discussion ... Queen Máxima sought to understand what key challenges African women face in accessing financial services, and what programmes South Africa and the African Union were currently implementing to address these challenges,” it said.

The queen stressed she was keen to advance the cause for African women in her capacity as UN special advocate, through measures such as connectivity, regulation supportive of digital financial services, digital IDs and robust financial consumer protection measures.

Ramaphosa told Queen Maxima that South Africa was committed to fighting gender-based violence and advancing the economic inclusion of women, his office said.