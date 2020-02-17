The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union said proposals to cut wages haven’t entered the bargaining council where such issues are negotiated, and a prevailing three-year wage agreement that expires next year is “sacrosanct and not open for review.”





Any attempt to predetermine the outcome of a new pay deal would be improper and show that the government doesn’t take its workers’ concerns seriously, said Lufuno Mulaudzi, president of the Public Servants Association.





“We are not going to accept anything that will lead to wage cuts and if the minister makes pronouncements in that regard, he’ll be in for a big fight,” Mulaudzi said. “We’ll make sure that we take our members to the streets of the country to make sure that services to the people are disrupted.”





While the Treasury has also already announced 50 billion rand ($3.4 billion) in spending cuts by 2022 to plug a widening budget gap, it needs to find another 150 billion rand of savings to meets its goal of achieving a primary balance by 2023. Payroll costs are an obvious target because they’ve grown faster than any other spending category other than interest costs since 2007.





Cosatu and other unions have called for the government to bolster state coffers by recouping billions of rand that were looted during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure, and reducing perks for cabinet ministers, lawmakers and senior officials.





“No one will be holding their breath that the wage bill will actually come down,” said Chris Veegh, chief investment officer at 10X Investments. “The government has poor form in this regard and tends to cave in under pressure.”





BLOOMBERG