CAPE TOWN – Trade union group Cosatu’s proposal that the state-owned asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and local development finance institutions help to lower Eskom debt by around R250bn, was met with mixed reactions on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was “favourably disposed” to the notion, as was Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The Democratic Alliance rejected the idea, an environmental and economic sustainability agency, the Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC) endorsed the idea, while auditing firm Mazars noted that there was no right or wrong answer, but an investment of workers pensions would have to be accompanied by operational improvements and greater fiscal discipline at Eskom.
Ramaphosa said any steps that were taken on Eskom’s debt “should not undermine the investment mandates of the PIC or other affected institutions,” his spokesperson, Khusela Diko said yesterday.
The DA said the Cosatu proposal would result in billions of rands in state employee pension funds being redirected to bail out a “collapsing and defunct Eskom.”