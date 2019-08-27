President Ramaphosa departs France to Yokohama, Japan, where he will participate in, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development will be convened under the theme of “Advancing Africa’s Development through Technology, Innovation and People”. PHOTO: GCIS

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday arrived in Japan to participate in the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VII) Summit that is expected to expand partnership between Japan and African states, the Presidency said. The TICAD VII takes place in the city of Yokohama from Wednesday until Friday, under the theme of “Advancing Africa’s Development through Technology, Innovation and People”.

TICAD is a multilateral leaders’ forum on African development that was first convened in 1993 in Japan.

"TICAD VII has identified three overarching priorities, namely accelerating economic transformation and improving business environment through innovation and private sector engagement; deepening sustainable and resilient society, and strengthening peace and stability," according to the Presidency statement.

"The working visit will also provide a platform for President Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner, and to participate in the country’s efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment."

President Ramaphosa departs France to Yokohama, Japan, where he will participate in, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development will be convened under the theme of “Advancing Africa’s Development through Technology, Innovation and People”. PHOTO: GCIS





On Wednesday, Ramaphosa is scheduled to participate in a South Africa-Japan business roundtable to be hosted at the headquarters of the Nissan Corporation and in which a South African business delegation will engage with their counterparts in Japanese commerce and industry.

More than 140 Japanese companies have an investment footprint in South Africa, totalling more than R90 billion.

"The government of Japan as well as the country’s corporate sector view South Africa as a strategic partner on the African continent and within the context of the programmes and activities of TICAD. The summit will focus on science, technology and innovation; human resource development and education; the oceans economy; climate change and disaster risk reduction, and agriculture," said the Presidency.

"Also on 28 August [Wednesday] the President will address a summit forum on science and technology in society, and will co-chair a plenary session on economic transformation. South Africa views the partnership between Japan and the African continent as an enabler for infrastructure development and industrialisation throughout the continent."

Ramaphosa is expected to have a number of bilateral engagements with counterparts also attending the summit.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor; Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande.

- African News Agency (ANA)