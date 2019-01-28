INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches as President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the visitors’ book at the Presidential Palace​ in New Delhi on Friday. Ramaphosa is in India for a state visit at the invitation of Modi. Elmond Jiyane GCIS

CAP TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had talks on Friday, aimed at deepening the bilateral co-operation between the two countries. “India is a strategic partner for South Africa and I am most honoured to have been invited to pay this state visit to India,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that he was “extremely honoured” by the invitation to attend the 70th Republic Day Parade as the chief guest of honour on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by a delegation of Cabinet ministers and senior officials. He said the delegation was a reflection of the importance placed on relations with India.

“The prime minister and I were in agreement that considerable scope exists for our two countries to grow our bilateral economic relationship,” said Ramaphosa.

“While trade has increased significantly over the last few years, and India is currently our second largest trading partner in Asia, there are a number of areas of future co-operation. These include agro-processed goods, defence procurement, mining equipment and technology and co-operation in the financial services sector.

“We also reviewed the existing cordial bilateral relations, as well as the close co-operation within a number of multilateral groupings including BRICS, Ibsa, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the G20.”

