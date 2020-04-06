Ramaphosa moots debt relief as he calls for Covid-19 aid for Africa

CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday called on financial institutions and developed nations to help shore up African economies as the continent battles the coronavirus pandemic.

"This really is a time when not just the G20 countries but other international partners and financial institutions need to practically demonstrate their commitment to supporting developing economies in Africa and around the world," Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter.



"In the last week, I have had useful discussions with a number of world leaders, including the UN Secretary-General, EU Commission President and the leaders of France, Russia and Cuba. As South Africa, we continue to receive practical support from countries like the United States, China, Cuba and Russia."

Ramaphosa, the current chairman of the African Union (AU), said given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the continent to date, billions of dollars may be needed to bolster fragile economies further battered by the health crisis.

"Africa cannot do this alone... Given the substantial toll this pandemic is already taking on African economies, the assistance that will be needed could run into billions of dollars."

He said as an immediate priority, Africa needed more medical supplies, including Covid-19 test kits.