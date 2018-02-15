South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state-of-the-nation address in the national Assembly on Friday evening. PHOTO: Phando Jikelo/ANA Photo

PARLIAMENT - South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday signalled that under him the state would push ahead with a ruling party resolution that allows for expropriation of land without compensation as he announced an economic drive on agriculture and mining.





Ramaphosa said government would seek to boost agriculture and since farming needed land as a "basic resource", the government would go beyond the existing willing seller, willing buyer model.





He said mining still offered great economic growth potential, and should be seen as a "sunrise and not a sunset" sector.





But he acknowledged the damage policy uncertainty and contestation had caused the mining economy.





He added that therefore he hoped to see a new mining charter that would replace the controversial third iteration of the 2004 Mining Charter, tabled by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.





A court challenge to the document by the Chamber of Mines will be heard next week.





- African News Agency (ANA)