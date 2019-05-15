President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ben Curtis/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the African National Congress-led government will speed up economic reforms to move the country “out of a low growth economic scenario”.



Ramaphosa was speaking to investors in Johannesburg after the ANC was returned to power in last week’s elections but with a reduced majority in parliament.





“We have to embark on the reforms, speed up on them ... We are going to ensure that the certainty that investors want is there,” Ramaphosa said.





WATCH President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the conference below:





Goldman Sachs Investor Conference South Africa #InvestSA https://t.co/iNP7FrGACX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 15, 2019









President Ramaphosa speaks at Goldman Sachs investor conference: We want to move out of the low growth scenario and get into top gear #InvestSA pic.twitter.com/eiu4b5jdmQ — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) May 15, 2019





The Goldman Sachs investor conference takes place ahead of the second investment conference which is scheduled for later in 2019 as announced by President Ramaphosa during #SONA2019. #InvestSA pic.twitter.com/0lncJHQ9tr — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) May 15, 2019