Ramaphosa to address South Africa infrastructure roundtable

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa was due on Tuesday to address an Infrastructure South Africa project preparation round-table and market place in Johannesburg, his office said.

The forum aligns with one of the priorities Ramaphosa presented last month when he launched an economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

The plan outlines an aggressive infrastructure programme, reforms to increase competitiveness and inclusiveness, relief for vulnerable households and individuals hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and public investment in employment programmes.

It asserts that South Africa’s economic growth story will rely on massive investment in infrastructure, including in energy, telecommunications, ports and rail.

The Presidency said 25 projects would be introduced to investors for project preparation funding at Tuesday’s round table. These projects have undergone intensive feasibility assessments and transaction advisory support to ensure they are investment ready.