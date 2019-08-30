President Cyril Ramaphosa. FILE PHOTO: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a government delegation to next week's World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Cape Town and will focus on promoting South Africa as an investment destination, the president said on Friday. Ramaphosa will be accompanies by Deputy President David Mabuza and several members of his cabinet, including Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"South Africa is once again honoured to host this globally important gathering and we look forward to learning from partners and counterparts how best to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth that creates employment and enables us to improve the living conditions of all South Africans,” Ramaphosa said in a statement from his office.

“Now more than ever, South Africa needs to create opportunities that will empower young people. At the same time, the Forum allows South Africa to showcase the broad range of programmes we have put in place and actions we have taken to reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality."

The WEF on Africa takes place between 4 and 6 September under the theme “Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

The forum will be attended by heads of State as well as leaders in business and civil society, both locally and globally.

A number of topics will come up for discussion including the future of South Africa's state-owned companies, infrastructure, universal health coverage, climate change and the digital economy.

"The President and his delegation will further highlight that South Africa has prudent macro-economic policies; is restructuring its state owned enterprises to position them to grow the economy; is striving to improve its competitiveness through a commitment to create an enabling environment for trade and investment; remains committed to innovations and technologies that will advance the country and the continent into the 4th Industrial Revolution, and is also strongly committed to the African development agenda," the presidency said.

- African News Agency (ANA)