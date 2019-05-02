SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. FILE PHOTO

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday receive an update on the Youth Employment Service (YES), a business-led collaboration with the government and labour to create work opportunities for young people. Ramaphosa launched the initiative in March 2018 to place the needs of and opportunities for young people at the centre of inclusive economic growth.

YES partners will provide an update at an event in Sandton where Nedbank will induct 3,315 young people the bank has signed for jobs.

Nedbank announced last week it would sign on young people aged between 18 and 29 as part of a skills development programme run with YES.

Nedbank chief executive Mike Brown said the bank committed to playing its part in addressing structural and socioeconomic challenges in the country such as poverty, inequality and unemployment.

YES chief executive Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville said Nedbank have gone over and above its internal use only own recruitment needs to create thousands of jobs in the most vulnerable communities and urged other companies across South Africa to join the YES pledge.

Ramaphosa will also call on the CEOs of companies across industries who will be in attendance to support YES as one of the solutions to tackling youth unemployment.

- African News Agency (ANA)