CAPE TOWN – The government has yet again showed its commitment to job creation, with the composition of a new Ministry of Employment and Labour which will focus on addressing the challenge of unemployment in the country. Addressing the nation on the composition of the National Executive at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had reduced the cabinet from 36 to 28 ministries.

He said following the elections, the administration was given a clear mandate which needed a capable and efficient cabinet.

“If we are to make effective progress in building the South Africa that we all want, it is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity.

“In appointing a new national executive, I have taken a number of considerations into account, including experience, continuity, competence, generational mix and demographic and regional diversity,” the said Ramaphosa.

He said the people he appointed must realise that the expectations of the people had never been greater and that they would shoulder a great responsibility.

President Ramaphosa warned the incoming ministers and deputy ministers that their performance would be closely monitored against specific outcomes and where implementation was unsatisfactory, action would be taken.

