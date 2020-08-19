Rand advances against weaker greenback

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - The rand benefited from a battered greenback, advancing during the European session according to NKC Research.

Today’s economic calendar will be overshadowed by the release of the Fed minutes for the July meeting, which will provide more insight into the policy outlook especially after a slew of strong United States data. However, we do not expect rate lift-off from the effective lower bound (ELB) until mid-2024, and forecast that 10-year yields will struggle to reach 2 percent by then. Also, the July drop in the greenback likely heralds a multi-year downswing given continuing Fed liquidity support and extended fundamental valuations. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.99 percent stronger at R17.31/$, after trading in range of R17.29/$ - R17.53/$. The rand steadied overnight and remains on a firmer footing. Expected range today R17.00/$ - R17.50/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.71 percent) ended lower yesterday, dragged mostly by losses in large resource (-1.98 percent) and industrial (-0.54 percent) stocks. Meanwhile, in the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.45 percent) traded in the black.