Rand advances as risk mood improves

JOHANNESBURG - The South African unit rode the tailwinds of EU deal optimism as risk appetite lifted emerging market currencies according to NKC Research.

On local soil, the South African Airways rescue funding caught the attention on Tuesday after an affidavit filed in the High Court showed that finance minister Tito Mboweni did not commit to state funding. The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), filed a court case to block the finance minister from using emergency powers to fund the rescue plan via public funds. Last week, a restructuring plan, which calls for a cash injection of at least R10 billion, was approved by creditors. The affidavit revealed that the government might explore funding options including pension funds and private equity. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.81 percent stronger at R16.47/$, after trading in range of R16.46/$ - R16.64/$. Expected range today R16.20/$ - R16.60/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.28 percent) was carried over the line yesterday by large technology (+4.03 percent) and retail (+1.77 percent) stocks. Upbeat Asian stock markets set the scene for an ebullient European trading session yesterday as the market mood improved on hopes of a Covid-19 treatment. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+2.01 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price reached its highest level since March, on the back of positive Covid-19 vaccine trials and a historic EU stimulus deal. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 3.23 percent higher at $44.81pb. Crude prices eased during Asian trade this morning.

Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE