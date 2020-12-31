Rand clings on to gains to end 2020 on a high

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded flat early on Thursday, the final trading day of the year, with investors opting for caution as coronavirus vaccine rollouts and hopes for stimulus in major economies offset concerns about a second wave locally.

At 0700 GMT the rand was a touch firmer, at 14.6100 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.6275.

The currency is on course to end 2020 near where it began the year, having rallied in the past three months, mostly due to external events that saw a return of global risk demand following the Covid-19-led selloff earlier in the year.

The rand has gained around 18 percent against the dollar since early November, and is well off the record low of 19.3590 it hit at the height of the pandemic in April.

The gains, also seen in other emerging markets, have been spurred by Democrat Joe Biden's victory in US polls last month and the development of Covid-19 vaccines globally.