The South African currency traded on the front foot, lifted by an improved market mood as US President Trump accepted the commencement of the transition towards a Biden administration according to NKC Research. Photo: File

Rand closes in on R15 against the dollar

By Dhivana Rajgopaul Time of article published 10m ago

The South African currency traded on the front foot, lifted by an improved market mood as US President Trump accepted the commencement of the transition towards a Biden administration according to NKC Research.

The green light for a transition was given despite Trump’s plans to continue with legal challenges. On local soil, government announced that it will pay R500m ($33m) toward the Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the WHO, having reportedly submitted a non-bonding confirmation of its intent to participate.

Reuters indicated that the scheme that the finance ministry was referring to is the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme, which is the main WHO-led partnership scheme “for ensuring global vaccine access.”

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.39 percent stronger at R15.36/$, after trading in range of R15.31/$ - R15.45/$. The rand traded flat overnight. Expected range today R15.00/$ - R15.40/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.08 percent) ended higher in risk-on trade yesterday, with large financial stocks (+2.97 percent) leading the charge. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.35 percent) traded lower.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price hit its highest level since March yesterday, fuelled by hopes that positive vaccine developments may lead to a quicker global economic recovery. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 2.44 percent higher at $47.09pb. Crude prices extended gains during Asian trade this morning.

