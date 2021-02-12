Rand consolidates gains after SONA

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded on the front foot as global risk sentiment remained favourable, while mining and manufacturing data provided grounds for cautious optimism ahead of last night’s State of the Nation Address according to NKC Research.

President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on the country's economic recovery, corruption, strengthening the state and job creation. The rand settled in at just above R14.60/$ when the president began his speech and remained at this level during early Asian trading.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.75 percent stronger at R14.64/$, after trading in range of R14.61/$ - R14.78/$.The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.50/$ - R14.70/$.

Mining production shows signs of life

Seasonally adjusted mining production rose by 0.5 percent m-o-m in December 2020. This follows declines of 2.4 percent m-o-m and 0.8 percent m-o-m in November and October, respectively. On an annual basis, mining output increased by a marginal 0.1 percent in December.