Rand dips marginally, but remains in range

The local currency remains rangebound, even as it weakened during the overnight session as fears of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States added to investor concerns according to Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

There is little new by way of global events.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due to release its financial stability report today. Chinese imports and exports are due this morning, followed by United Kingdom unemployment, local gold and mining production and US CPI.

The rand starts the day at R16.57/$, R19.54/€ and R21.61/£.

