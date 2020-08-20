Rand dips slightly weaker overnight

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency extended gains on easing lockdown restrictions yesterday, brushing off a late-afternoon dollar jump as traders awaited the Fed minutes release for the July meeting according to NKC Research.

US election risk and a looming fiscal cliff eclipsed dollar allure in recent sessions, while we expect emerging markets to benefit from an improving global trade cycle and the commencement of a multi-year dollar downswing. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.01 percent stronger at R17.15/$, after trading in range of R17.12/$ - R17.34/$. The rand dipped slightly weaker overnight. Expected range today R17.00/$ - R17.40/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-1.04 percent) ended lower yesterday, dragged by losses across the board; large gold mining (3.80 percent) stocks were among the biggest drags. In local news, MTN (+1.41 percent) announced that its current CFO will become the new group president and chief executive at the start of September 2020. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.50 percent) traded lower.