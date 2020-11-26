Rand drifts slightly weaker

JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world.

The South African currency softened a touch despite ongoing global risk-on sentiment as traders awaited the local CPI release according to NKC Research.

The local unit erased earlier session gains as inflation rose by a tepid 3.3 percent year-on-year – beating analyst expectations but remaining firmly at the lower end of the 3 percent - 6 percent target band. This signalled to traders that the prospect of short-term interest rate cuts still remains on the cards.

Turning to business confidence, the BER/RMB confidence index rose to 40 in Q4 from 24 last quarter (in Q2, the index plunged to five pts) as the retail trade, wholesale trade, manufacturing and building sub-indices all advanced.

Dampening expectations for a swift growth recovery, RMB noted that “although the surge in business confidence is encouraging, it only signifies an economy that's out of intensive care, and not out of high care.”