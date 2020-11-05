Rand edges stronger as markets digest US election

JOHANNESBURG - The rand swung between gains and losses as global markets whipsawed on a tight US electoral race accoridng to NKC Research.

Despite swirling uncertainty over the outcome of the US elections, two points are clear: The Blue wave didn’t materialise, and a status quo policy environment looks increasingly likely. The battle for the White House still has not been decided as major swing states are still finalising the count of early and mail-in votes, but the Senate race is likely to be undecided for a while longer.

However, tight margins across states increase the prospects of either candidate challenging the electoral outcome and raise the odds that neither candidates fiscal agenda will be implemented. Markets appear to agree with our perspective that the outcome will produce much less definitive policy support.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.64 percent stronger at R15.94/$, after trading in range of R15.93/$ - R16.43/$. Expected range today R15.70/$ - R16.10/$.

South African bourse