Rand fails to benefit from weaker dollar

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency slipped during yesterday’s trading session, failing to benefit from a weaker greenback according to NKC Research.

The local unit started out strong as South Africans welcomed the news of easing lockdown restrictions, but the rand reversed in mid-morning trade, extending losses well into the New York session. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.68 percent weaker at R17.47/$, after trading in range of R17.32/$ - R17.49/$. The rand steadied overnight but remains on the back foot. Expected range today R17.30/$ - R17.65/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.63 percent) was quick out of the blocks yesterday, clawing back Friday’s losses. In local news, Sasol (-5.21 percent) reported a R91.3bn loss for the year ended June 30, following write-downs on the firm’s chemicals and energy assets. The petrochemicals group also announced that it plans to issue nearly $2.0bn in new stock during the second half of next year. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.62 percent) rose.