Rand fails to benefit from weaker dollar
Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul
JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency slipped during yesterday’s trading session, failing to benefit from a weaker greenback according to NKC Research.
The local unit started out strong as South Africans welcomed the news of easing lockdown restrictions, but the rand reversed in mid-morning trade, extending losses well into the New York session. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.68 percent weaker at R17.47/$, after trading in range of R17.32/$ - R17.49/$. The rand steadied overnight but remains on the back foot. Expected range today R17.30/$ - R17.65/$.
South African bourse
The JSE All Share (+0.63 percent) was quick out of the blocks yesterday, clawing back Friday’s losses. In local news, Sasol (-5.21 percent) reported a R91.3bn loss for the year ended June 30, following write-downs on the firm’s chemicals and energy assets. The petrochemicals group also announced that it plans to issue nearly $2.0bn in new stock during the second half of next year. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.62 percent) rose.
Brent crude oil
The Brent oil price traded little changed after whipsawing yesterday. Prices were bolstered by China’s plans to increase US crude imports in August and September. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 0.07 percent lower at $45.10pb. Crude prices steadied during Asian trade this morning.
