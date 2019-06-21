President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address. The theme for this year’s event was: “Let’s grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom.” Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Friday, as markets digested President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address which some analysts said lacked detail on how he plans to fix the ailing economy.



At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3800 per dollar, 0.2% weaker than its New York close on Thursday.





On Thursday evening, in his first state of the nation address since leading his party to victory in a May 8 election, Ramaphosa pledged to grow the economy, create jobs and reaffirmed a commitment to land redistribution.





But opposition party leaders and analysts said the speech was short on detail on how Ramaphosa would fulfil his pledges.





“While the tone of the address was upbeat and positive, the country remains in the dark as to what exactly the turnaround plan for the economy will entail,” Bianca Botes, a Treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, wrote in a note.



