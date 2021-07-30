Rand falls but set for weekly gains

At 6.20am GMT, the rand traded at 14.6030 against the dollar, 0.37% weaker than its previous close.

JOHANNESBURG- South Africa's rand fell early on Friday, but was on course for weekly gains on renewed signs that the US Federal Reserve might not taper economic support and hike interest rates in the near term.

"As the month and the week draw to a close, we are likely to see some position squaring going into the close, and liquidity is likely to be tested," analysts at Nedbank said.

The rand is up more than 1% since Monday, thanks to a weaker dollar after Fed chairperson Jerome Powell wrongfooted bulls after a policy meeting this week, by saying that rate increases were "a ways away" and the job market had "some ground to cover".

Riskier currencies, such as the rand, thrive on US interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for the so-called carry trade, in which investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets.