Rand falls on Covid-19 worries, focus on US jobs data

The rand weakened early on Friday, hit by concerns over the spread of the coronavirus's Delta variant, while investors awaited US jobs data that could influence the timeline of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy shift. At 0617 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4745 against the dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than its previous close.

"The market is continuing to unload the reflation trade, and EM is getting it in the teeth," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, wrote in a note. "With US employment data out later today, it seems that some were intent on cashing in just in case we get another inflationary surprise in the Average Hourly Earnings number this afternoon." The jobs report is due at 1230 GMT. Investors will be looking for clues about the Fed's next move.