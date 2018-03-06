



At 08:45am, the rand traded at 11.7950 per dollar, 0.11% weaker than its overnight close of 11.7825. The currency earlier hit a session low of 11.8575.





Dealers feared the departure of White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a former Wall Street banker, would embolden protectionist forces in the U.S. administration as Trump tries to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium.





“Currency markets don’t seem to like” the possibility of a global trade war, Nedbank analysts wrote in a note.





Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.81 percent.





In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down one basis points to 8.1 percent.





