Rand flat against dollar in thin trade

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s rand was largely unchanged in thin trade early on Friday as the currency struggled to make meaningful gains against a stronger dollar, while stocks weakened. Early in the day, the rand traded at 15.9 against the dollar, 0.06 percent weaker than its previous close.

The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday, as a dip in weekly jobless-claims data helped ease fears that a surge of Covid-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. The rand ignored an easing of local Covid-19 restrictions as most traders were on holiday for New Year’s Eve. South Africa lifted a midnight to 4am curfew on people’s movements with immediate effect on Thursday, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth Covid-19 wave, driven by the Omicron variant.