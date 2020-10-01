Rand gains on softer dollar

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world. The latest Forex news is on hand to help you. Get the Rand to Dollar rate, Rand to Euro rate as well as the Rand to Pound rate now. The South African currency clawed back overnight losses despite sombre local data yesterday according to NKC Research.

On the international front, the greenback dropped following the first debate between United States presidential hopeful Joe Biden and the incumbent Donald Trump. On US soil, the final Q2 GDP growth reading was stale upon release as real-time data points to an economic recovery of roughly two-thirds of the output loss in Q3, but momentum slowing sharply entering Q4.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.79 percent stronger at R16.68/$, after trading in range of R16.66/$ - R17.03/$. The rand traded steady overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R16.55/$ - R16.80/$.

The Business Report Market Update is published daily on the Business Report website. Stay in touch with the latest in financial and technology news on the Business Report website and social media channels.

Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE