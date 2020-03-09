Rand hammered by fragile sentiment as oil adds to virus threat

Eskom warned that its maintenance plan must be supported by the government or South Africa can expect regular blackouts from power cuts of 8,000 megawatts by mid-2021, a move that would cripple the economy. The power utility said it will implement rolling blackouts from 9 a.m. on Monday, which may continue until Thursday. Moody’s said on Friday it had trimmed its 2020 gross domestic product growth forecast for Africa’s most industrialized economy to 0.4% from 0.7%.





The rand slid for a third day, falling as much as 7.7%. It pared the losses to be 3.2% weaker at 16.1884 per dollar as of 7:55 a.m. in Johannesburg, the lowest since February 2016 on a closing basis.





The yield on rand-denominated government bonds due December 2026 jumped 19 basis points to 8.19%, while generic 10-year notes were little changed at 9.04%. Non-residents were net sellers of 2.7 billion rand ($169 million) of South African bonds on Friday, according to figures from exchange operator JSE Ltd.





BLOOMBERG