JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand weakened to two-month lows in late afternoon trade on Tuesday, giving up gains earlier in the session, after ratings agency Moody’s said power utility Eskom urgently needs a turnaround plan as its capital structure is unsustainable.

At 17:35, the rand was 0.4% weaker at 14.9800 per dollar, having hit a session low of 15.000 - its weakest since June 7. The currency had also fallen sharply on Monday after an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.





Cash-strapped power utility Eskom said last week it expects to make a 20 billion rand ($1.34 billion) net loss in the current 2019/20 financial year after the 20.7 billion rand loss in 2018/19, exposing the country’s public finances to grave risks at a time of fiscal constraints.





The government has proposed giving Eskom a 59 billion rand cash injection over the next two financial years, in addition to 230 billion rand of bailouts spread over the next decade.





“The current capital structure is not sustainable, absent continued government cash transfers, indicating a strong and urgent need for a longer term strategic turnaround plan,” Moody’s said in a research note.





Moody’s is the last of the three big international ratings agencies to have South African debt at investment grade. South Africa’s rating with S&P Global Ratings and Fitch has been non-investment grade since 2017.