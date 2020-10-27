Rand inches firmer

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency oscillated ahead of a stacked economic calendar, both at home and abroad, against a global risk-off mood backdrop fuelled by dwindling potential for new fiscal stimulus, United States election risk and a sharp rise in global coronavirus cases according to NKC Research.

The medium-term budget policy statement will dominate the local calendar this week as South Africa’s fiscal deficit is expected to reach 14.9 percent of GDP this year.

As a risk conductor, the South African rand is positioned to benefit from a positive surprise. In addition, South Africa may be more resilient to risks emanating from the US and Europe, sheltered by the recent acceleration in China’s credit and domestic demand cycle, with both credit and hard data confirming signs of a meaningful rebound.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.07 percent stronger at R16.25/$, after trading in range of R16.16/$ - R16.32/$.