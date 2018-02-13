JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma will have until today to resign as head of state or face a motion of no confidence in Parliament tomorrow.





ANC MPs we're called into an urgent caucus meeting in parliament‚ on Tuesday, following the recall and subsequent failure to step down by President Jacob Zuma





ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu and ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile on Wednesday afternoon, announced the decision of the ANC caucus; to announce a motion of no-confidence in the President, scheduled to take place on Thursday.





Addressing the media after the ANC caucus Mthembu said, it was no longer possible for the President to continue to defy parliament, "once Parliament decides, that's the decision," Mthembu told reporters.





The rand seemed to laud the reassurance of the decision, the rand was at R11.85 to the dollar before the press briefing and raised to R11.78 to the dollar as assurance was given that a new President would likely be elected by Friday.





'We're all in agreement that the President must go - we are going to have a new President by Friday, Mthembu said.





Mashatile confirmed to reporters that the deadline for Zuma to resign was today (Wednesday).