Rand leaps as parliament approves power generation plan









Parliament has approved the promulgation of South Africa's long-overdue plan for electricity generation until 2030. This saw the rand rally against major currencies, gaining over 0.9%. File Photo: IOL JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has approved the promulgation of South Africa's long-overdue plan for electricity generation until 2030.

Bianca Botes a Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said, " The news comes as a great relief after months of uncertainty, in the midst of yet another round of load shedding implemented by Eskom on Wednesday, which is expected to last well into next week."





The financial situation of Eskom and its ability to sustain electricity supply to SA will ultimately drive foreign direct investment as well as economic growth in this country.





The rand is currently trading at R14.80/$, R16.45/€ and R19.13/£ at 12:20pm (SAST).