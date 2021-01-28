Rand loses momentum against the greenback

JOHANNESBURG - The rand struggled amid an empty domestic calendar, looking towards the Fed policy meeting for direction according to NKC Research.

In local news, South Africa approved the AstraZeneca Covid-19 for emergency use, while the regulator is in the process of reviewing rival applications, including from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

South Africa expects to receive a first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in coming days from the Serum Institute of India (SII) at a cost of $5.25 (R80.33) per dose for the 1.5 million jabs ordered.

Meanwhile, opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA) announced that it has approached the courts to enforce more transparency from the ruling party with regard to the national inoculation strategy.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted softer at R15.26/$, after trading in range of R15.03/$ - R15.26/$. The rand remained on the backfoot overnight. Expected range today R15.10/$ - R15.50/$.