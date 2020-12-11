Rand moves around the R15/$ threshold

JOHANNESBURG - The rand felt some pressure ahead of the mining and manufacturing data releases yesterday according to NKC Research. While the industrial sector performance for October disappointed, an export-led recovery steered the current account surplus to a record high in Q3. On US soil, headline and core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in November, coming in a bit above the consensus estimate for increases of 0.1 percent at the headline and 0.2 percent at the core level. As the Fed’s new policy objectives underscore that monetary policy will remain very accommodative for a considerable time, yesterday’s continued benign inflation readings support our call that the Fed will not lift rates from the effective lower bound until mid-2024. Meanwhile, initial claims for regular and PUA benefits rose to 1.4 million last week, the highest number of claims since mid-September.

Initial jobless claims for regular state benefits rose 137,000 to 853,000 in the week ended December 5, surpassing expectations for 725,000. The rand oscillated around the R15/$ threshold during overnight trade.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.02 percent) traded slightly lower on Thursday, with weakness in the financials and technology sectors largely offset by gains in gold and resource stocks.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price traded nearly 3 percent stronger yesterday, breaching the $50pb threshold for the first time since early March.

Optimism surrounding the demand recovery was sufficient to offset the latest US inventories print showing a marked increase in stocks: oil inventories showed a 15.2-million-barrel increase in stocks, far exceeding expectations of 1.4 million drop.

The prospect of vaccination programmes commencing in the US and Canada as well as supply concerning in Iraq lent support. At the close of local trade, the Brent oil price quoted 2.8 percent higher at $50.36pb.

