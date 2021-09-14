Rand on track to average R14.55/$ this quarter

THE rand is on track to average R14.55 to the dollar this quarter, and will likely benefit for as long as the US Federal Reserve’s's dovish tone persists towards its future planned monetary policy normalisation. However, Covid-19 waves still remain a risk, according to Annabel Bishop, the chief economist at Investec.

She said the US had seen a small dip in its third wave, but it was too early to be certain this signified an actual moderation in the wave itself, and the path of Covid-19 remained uncertain, both in the US and overall globally, with further waves expected over next year too.