Rand oscillates as markets digest Eskom financial loss

The South African currency swung between gains and losses as global second-wave concerns, uncertainty pertaining to the United States elections and domestic economic woes countered carry allure according to NKC Research.

Power parastatal Eskom announced on Friday that it made a net loss of R20.5 billion ($1.3 billion) over the 2019/20 financial year (April – March), somewhat smaller than the loss of R20.9 billion recorded over the prior financial year.

Eskom, however, warned it expects to make a loss of R26.2 billion in the current financial year, citing the additional strain of Covid-19.