The South African currency oscillated in cautious anticipation of a busy economic calendar this week, which will be dominated by the Q3 GDP print according to NKC Research. Photo: Reuters
Rand oscillates near R15 against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency oscillated in cautious anticipation of a busy economic calendar this week, which will be dominated by the Q3 GDP print according to NKC Research.

The South African economy contracted by 51 percent q-o-q on a seasonally adjusted, annualised rate (saar) in 2020 Q2, which marked the fourth-consecutive quarterly decline in GDP and a new record reduction.

The economic collapse in Q2 was broad-based, but the recovery will not be as uniform, as some sectors, while permitted to operate, still face a challenging economic environment.

A technical bounce-back is expected in Q3, but H2 has been a tough time for businesses and consumers alike.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted at R15.11/$, after trading in range of R15.10/$ - R15.30/$. The rand traded flat overnight as markets await the Q3 GDP release. Expected range today R14.85/$ - R15.20/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+2.14 percent) ended higher yesterday, boosted by large financial (+2.54 percent) and consumer (+3.64 percent) stocks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.09 percent) traded lower.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price traded in a narrow band to begin the week as rising coronavirus cases globally kept a lid on gains. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 0.12 percent higher at $49.09pb. Crude prices traded softer during Asian trade this morning.

