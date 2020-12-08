Rand oscillates near R15 against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency oscillated in cautious anticipation of a busy economic calendar this week, which will be dominated by the Q3 GDP print according to NKC Research.

The South African economy contracted by 51 percent q-o-q on a seasonally adjusted, annualised rate (saar) in 2020 Q2, which marked the fourth-consecutive quarterly decline in GDP and a new record reduction.

The economic collapse in Q2 was broad-based, but the recovery will not be as uniform, as some sectors, while permitted to operate, still face a challenging economic environment.

A technical bounce-back is expected in Q3, but H2 has been a tough time for businesses and consumers alike.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted at R15.11/$, after trading in range of R15.10/$ - R15.30/$. The rand traded flat overnight as markets await the Q3 GDP release. Expected range today R14.85/$ - R15.20/$.