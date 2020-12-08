Rand oscillates near R15 against the dollar
JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency oscillated in cautious anticipation of a busy economic calendar this week, which will be dominated by the Q3 GDP print according to NKC Research.
The South African economy contracted by 51 percent q-o-q on a seasonally adjusted, annualised rate (saar) in 2020 Q2, which marked the fourth-consecutive quarterly decline in GDP and a new record reduction.
The economic collapse in Q2 was broad-based, but the recovery will not be as uniform, as some sectors, while permitted to operate, still face a challenging economic environment.
A technical bounce-back is expected in Q3, but H2 has been a tough time for businesses and consumers alike.
At the close of local trade, the rand quoted at R15.11/$, after trading in range of R15.10/$ - R15.30/$. The rand traded flat overnight as markets await the Q3 GDP release. Expected range today R14.85/$ - R15.20/$.
South African bourse
The JSE All Share (+2.14 percent) ended higher yesterday, boosted by large financial (+2.54 percent) and consumer (+3.64 percent) stocks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.09 percent) traded lower.
Brent crude oil
The Brent oil price traded in a narrow band to begin the week as rising coronavirus cases globally kept a lid on gains. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 0.12 percent higher at $49.09pb. Crude prices traded softer during Asian trade this morning.
